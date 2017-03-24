Eat Your Heart Out, James Corden: Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Carpool Classioke Is Amazing!

Props going out to Alex Kerr (Concertmaster), Nathan Olson (Co-Concertmaster), Lydia Umlauf (Violin), Kara Kirkendoll Welch (Flute) and Erin Hannigan (Principal Oboe): they’re true classical music professionals in a moving SUV and at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center!

As you’ll see in the video above, the five members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra tore up “Spring” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: Spring in a large SUV (Carpool Karaoke style!) on their way to work. Concertmaster Kerr cranked up the classical favorite, and the crew played along!

At about 2:00 into the video, it’s obvious that Kerr punched-up 100.3 Jack FM: because Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ came on. And we have to say: they did a good job with it!

Remember: the DSO’s playing Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6. April 27th-30th at the Meyerson.

Don’t worry: we won’t purchase orchestra seats and yell, “PLAY FREEBIRD!” from the second row (or will we?)!

We love you, DSO!

Source: Dallas News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.