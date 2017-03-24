Dallas has its Own Candle Scent

Just in case you get homesick, take one of these and light it up.

Did you think your home town could have its own candle scent? . Homesick Candles are created by a group of friends who relocated from states they still feel close to. These candles are crafted to remind you of the feeling of home, wherever you may be and are 100% Made in USA. Hand-poured. Their Dallas scent is described as “Perfectly balances the smoky-rich scents of good Texan barbecue with a palette cleansing citrus blast of grapefruit and bergamot. Notes of leather and cedar are balanced by a punch of nutmeg and frankincense on the finish.”

Whenever you go out of town don’t forget to bring the smell of Texas with you.