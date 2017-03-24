Are You Ready For An Animated Primetime Kardashian Series?

Would you like some Kardashians with your Simpsons? It looks like it just might happen.

Apparently, Kris Jenner recently had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein’s company earlier this month to discuss an animated primetime (not safe for kids) Kardashian series.

According to TMZ, the television series will feature everyone (Kylie, Kim and Khloe and the rest of their family) but Caitlyn.

Source: TMZ

