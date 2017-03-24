Are You Ready For An Animated Primetime Kardashian Series?

March 24, 2017 7:10 AM By JT
Filed Under: Animation, Harvey Weinstein, Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, kim kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Kardashian, TMZ

Would you like some Kardashians with your Simpsons?  It looks like it just might happen.

Apparently, Kris Jenner recently had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein’s company earlier this month to discuss an animated primetime (not safe for kids) Kardashian series.

According to TMZ, the television series will feature everyone (Kylie, Kim and Khloe and the rest of their family) but Caitlyn.

Source: TMZ

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live