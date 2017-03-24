Animal Planet’s New Show Is Like ‘The Biggest Loser’ But For Pets

March 24, 2017 6:10 PM
Animal Planet is jumping on the weight loss band wagon with it’s new series My Fat Pet.

The upcoming series is looking to tackle the pet obesity epidemic head-on, helping dangerously overweight cats and dogs shed the pounds through a safe training and diet plan. Animal expert and trainer Travis Brorsen will be coaching these critters through their journey, creating individuals diet and exercise programs for each of the animals he meets.  

Pets featured on My Fat Pet will be animals that need help immediately. Obesity increases an animal’s chances of getting diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, just like in humans, and these pets are risking their lives at their current weight. Of course, pet obesity isn’t just the animal’s problem — while Brorsen helps pets get healthy, he will also be showing owners what their pets are struggling through now and how they need to change their own behaviors to help them.

The show airs this fall.

  

