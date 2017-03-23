West Texas Man Gets Life Sentence After Seventh DWI Conviction

James Eric Nachlinger, who has now had 10 DWI arrests and seven DWI convictions, four of which were felonies, and 66 total years of sentences, was sent to prison for life Wednesday March 22, 2017.

James Eric Nachlinger, 48, of Scurry County in West Texas pleaded guilty to a DWI charge from July and elected to have state District Judge Craig Towson assess his sentence, said Jeff Swain, Parker County assistant district attorney.

Nachlinger was pulled over by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper for driving erratically July 28 while traveling on Interstate 20 in western Parker County, Swain said. A blood sample showed he had a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit, Swain said.

After being sentenced to a total of 66 years in prison, Nachlinger told authorities that he still drinks “because he likes it,” Swain said.