[WATCH] Godzilla Chicken Is Real

March 23, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: big, chicken, godzila

I say, I say…this chicken would totally put Foghorn Leghorn to shame. It’s the kind of chicken that you’d expect for a  T-Rex sound to come out instead of croaking. Well believe it or not its real and it’s almost kind of scary.  This video has been circulating social media because  it’s incredible that this actually exists. This is known as the Brahma chicken, AKA King of Poultry it’s bred in America  but imported from Shanghai, China. They can weigh anything up to 20 lbs and usually used for meat and eggs.

By the looks of it can probably be used as a guard dog, bodyguard or to scare adults and children.  Imagine how many chicken nuggets you can get from that guy.

