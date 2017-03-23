Virgin America Airline Brand to Disappear by 2019

After both airlines merged in 2016, Alaska Airlines has decided to retire the Virgin America brand by 2019. They are people who are not happy with the news, including Richard Branson. The investor even wrote an open letter to Virgin America called “Dear Virgin America,” which you can read here. Branson details in this letter to fellow Virgin America employees, “To each of your brilliant Teammates, I know that you will continue to do great things, whether you stay on with Alaska or pursue a different path. Build a business that puts its people first. Work with partners who share your same progressive and inclusive values. Focus on delivering a great customer experience, and success will come. Make business a force for good. Stay positive; attitude is everything.”

He ends the letter on a heartfelt note, “George Harrison once said, “All Things Must Pass.” This was the ride and love of a lifetime. I feel very lucky to have been on it with all of you. I’m told some people at Virgin America are calling today “the day the music died”. It is a sad (and some would say baffling) day. But I’d like to assure them that the music never dies.”

Virgin America was rated one of the best domestic airlines providing all the travel amenities in a fashionable way. It will surely be missed.

"Many tears are shed today, this time over Alaska Airlines’ decision to buy and now retire Virgin America.” –@richardbranson pic.twitter.com/q7qFxoXZ2G — AirlineGeeks.com (@AirlineGeeks) March 23, 2017

What a letdown. Virgin America was like a party in the sky. https://t.co/M75PWC0E2e — Will Penfield (@wpenfield) March 23, 2017