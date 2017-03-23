Print Your Face On A Latte

Kicking gourmet coffees to the curb, now you can get “latte faced” and I mean that literally… you can now get your picture printed on your latte before you drink it. Sure, we know you love your everyday barista that charges you a tall and gives you a grande, but can he put your best selfie on your coffee…I don’t think so. This new machine, Ripple Makker, will print your fav pic and put it on your coffee you so can take another picture of it and of course add it to social media. Best part o fthe Ripple Maker, is that it can even connect to the internet and grab a picture from anywhere if you already have a favorite on your FB, or Instagram. Check out how it works!