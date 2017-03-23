Nap In Peace! DFW Airport Bringing Sleep-By-The-Minute Suites To Terminal A

Sleeping at the airport is a rite of passage for any hopeless wanderer, but DFW airport is making those long layovers just a little bit easier.

Minute Suites are pay-by-the-minute private suites that contain adaybed sofa with a sliding trundle bed, plus pillows, blankets, desk, and an office chair. A minimum one-hour reservation costs $42, and is $10.50 every 15 minutes thereafter. Overnight (11 pm-7 am), the rate is $140. A 30-minute shower is $30, or $20 with room rental. Each room also has a computer with a 32-inch screen with high-speed internet, flight-tracking information, and DirecTV. Laptop users can connect to the internet using airport Wi-Fi, or via a direct connection port.

Minute Suites co-founder Daniel Solomon says about 50% of travelers take a nap, 30% relax, and 20% just want a private space to work.

.@MinuteSuites is now open in Terminal A (A38)! Enjoy a comfortable, private suite to nap, relax or work in during layovers and delays. pic.twitter.com/Qct6CvAURd — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) March 21, 2017

DFW opened a Minute Suites at Terminal D in 2013, and with the new location now open at Terminal A, just next to Gate 38, DFW has 17 suites available for rental.

Via Culture Map

