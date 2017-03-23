Memes Aren’t Just for the Internet but Your Eyelids Too

The internet is responsible for the slew of memes we’ve seen lately. While some are taking to YouTube to show us some of the best makeup tutorials, others are creating masterpieces. And by masterpieces, we mean memes. On your eyelids. While we’re not sure about the makeup trend, we have to admit it’s pretty impressive! Non-binary makeup artist, Jenny, started posting pictures of memes she so expertly recreated on her eyelids and they look awesome! And yes, she would wear these looks for a night out in case you were wondering.

Bold and Brash – Squidward Tentacles (2001) pic.twitter.com/TiYApsIuam — what in menstruation (@thai_brows) March 13, 2017

"If you know how I feel, why would you say that?" –@KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/75ouDcUlPd — Alexis (@_aleeexiis) March 17, 2017

I'm here for this meme makeup trend 😂 God bless @thai_brows pic.twitter.com/tmMHdlooIK — الجنة (@_jsxo_) March 15, 2017

Me: don't contribute to the meme makeup trend

Inner Me: do it pic.twitter.com/W3rrUkugak — nia (@niasmakeup) March 15, 2017

Another user decides to give it a try but putting “Salt Bae” on her eyelid.