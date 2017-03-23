Kristy Yamaguchi Sends The Most “Savage” Tweet Of All Time To Nancy Kerrigan

Nancy Kerrigan is competing on this season of Dancing with the Stars, and she recently received some good wishes in the form of a tweet from former winner, Kristy Yamaguchi.

There has to be some kind of bond between the two, with both being former Olympic figure skaters, and Yamaguchi wanted to show her support, unfortunately she unintentionally sent out the most savage tweet of all time.

Kerrigan is probably most well-known for having her knee bashed in by associates from rival figure skater Tonya Harding. It’s one of the most infamous Olympic moments of all time, and Yamaguchi went straight to the heart, unintentionally of course.

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

Of course, EVERYBODY jumped on Yamaguchi, and the responses make the tweet all the more hilarious!

Luckily, it doesn’t appear that Kerrigan was offended at all, and is taking the entire situation in stride.

Just was looking at this, I am adjusting to new contacts…#oops! Thank you @kristiyamaguchi for the advise! It definitely is helping! #dwts https://t.co/UPeeSFZ1xG — Nancy Kerrigan (@NancyAKerrigan) March 22, 2017

