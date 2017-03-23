John Mayer Reveals New Song Is Actually About Ex Katy Perry

Apparently Katy Perry has been on John Mayer’s mind lately.

The singer-songwriter and Perry broke up in 2015 after three years of on-again, off-again dating, but Mayer revealed his latest single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” is actually about the pop star.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said, referring to Perry. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.” The song includes the lyrics, “I still keep your shampoo in my shower, in case you wanna wash your hair. And I know that you probably found yourself someone somewhere. But I do not really care.”

And apparently he isn’t opposed to starting a relationship with someone. With his 40th birthday looming over him he said, “I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th,” he said. “I want the baby with the protective earphones [by the side of the stage].” Sounds like he may be ready to finally settle down and start a family that he can come home to.

Mayer added, “I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life.”