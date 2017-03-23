Hillary Clinton Gets Whiskey Named After Her As A “Tribute To Women In History”

D.C.-based distillery Republic Restoratives had been making plans for a rye whiskey prior to the 2016 election, with the intent of celebrating the first woman president, Hillary Rodham Clinton. As we all know that did not happen, but that hasn’t stopped owners Pia Carusone and Rachel Gardner from going ahead with their plan and creating Rodham Rye, a blend of sourced one-year-old and three-and-a-half-year-old ryes from Tennessee.

Carusone had worked for Congresswoman Gabby Giffords before campaigning for Clinton last year, and she told The Washingtonian that despite the name, Rodham Rye isn’t a Clinton-exclusive spirit.

“It’s a tribute to women in history, and a tribute to women in our everyday lives,” she says.

Rodham Rye hits the shelves on March 25. The whiskey has a relatively high price tag at $79.