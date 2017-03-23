Beyoncé Facetimes Houston Teen With Stage Four Cancer As Graduation Gift

March 23, 2017 7:12 AM By JT
Filed Under: Alief Hastings High School, Beyonce, Cancer, ebony banks, facetime, Houston, patient, Texas

Ebony Banks is a senior at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Texas.

Currently battling stage four cancer, the school district held a special early graduation ceremony for “Ebob,” and as a special graduation present, her friends and classmates created the hashtag “#EBOBMEETSBEYONCE,” so hopefully she would be able to meet her idol Beyoncé.

On Wednesday, Ebony’s dream came true.  She received a Facetime call from Beyonce, where amongst other things, Bey told Ebony “I love you.”

Too sweet!

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live