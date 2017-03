You can join Baywatch actor David Hassellhoff in Plano next week as he helps promote XO Coffee Company.

XO Coffee Company serves breakfast and lunch in downtown Plano, and is co-owned by the Hoff’s nephew, so as a way to help introduce Plano residents to the shop, Hassellhoff will take pictures, sign autographs, and even step behind the bar to service some orders.

Come see me at the XO Coffee Company in downtown Plano, Texas Tuesday March 28 from 4-7 pm !! @XOcoffeeco #xocoffeeco pic.twitter.com/GsVmpr3yBA — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) March 19, 2017

The Hoff will be at the shop, located at 1023 E. 15th St. in Plano next Tuesday, March 28 from 4 to 7pm.

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter