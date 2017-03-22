Waco Packing Company Recalls 73,0000 Pounds Of Beef Due To E. Coli Scare

A sampling that tested positive for the rare E. coli 0103 has resulted in the recall of more than 30 tons of beef at the Waco-based H&B Packing Co.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warns customers not to consume the estimated 73,742 pounds of boneless beef products, and instead throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

The following products have been determined to be contaminated:

60-lb. box containing boneless beef with case code 69029 and production date 03/06/17.

Multiple combo bins containing 73,682 lbs of boneless beef with case code 69029 and production date 03/06/17

If unsure, all products that contain the establishment number “EST.M13054″ inside the USDA mark of inspection are subject to recall, and should be disposed of immediately.

Thankfully, there have been no confirmed reports, yet, of illness due to contaminated beef.

Via WFAA

