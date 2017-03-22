Try Not To Look Foolish While Attempting The Latest Internet Craze, The Booty Flip Challenge!

College student Sydney Vermilyea wanted help going viral.
The 18-year-old shared a video on Twitter that combines two popular internet challenges into one, which she has dubbed the #BootyFlipChallenge. In the video, Sydney bends over a trash can, while a friend flings a pen at her. Sydney twerks, which ricochets the pen off her butt into the trash can.
That’s it, really. Check it out below!
And now everyone and their mother is trying to outdo one another in the #BootyFlipChallenge!
Via CraveOnline