Tim Allen Asked To Apologize for Controversial Comment

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel last week, actor-comedian Tim Allen compared Hollywood to 1930’s Germany.

He said it’s very hard to be conservative in his industry and added, “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes.” Many people didn’t care for his Nazi Germany comparison, and the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, which aims to address civil and human rights, is demanding an apology.

The center’s director, Steven Goldstein, said in a statement, “Tim, have you lost your mind? No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s – the world’s most evil program of dehumanization, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people.”

He continued, “Sorry, Tim, that’s just not the same as getting turned down for a movie role.” Tim Allen has not yet responded.

Allen currently stars in Last Man Standing on ABC.

He also talked about taking a Family RV Trip: