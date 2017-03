Poor, poor Kevin.

Kevin was just one letter away from solving the puzzle. The category was “Title,” and “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE” was on the board.

We’re guessing he just isn’t a fan of the theater, because he did not guess “M.”

The best part is Pat Sajak’s “Noooooo,” and the audience’s audible groans and moans like they all just want to pat Kevin on the head and say, “well, you tried your best.”

Via ABC

