Theme Park Coming To Frisco Promises To Build Better Life Skills In Kids Through Role-Playing

A new theme park coming to Frisco promises to be a huge hit, as well as a new educational tool unlike any in North Texas.

Kidzania is a highly detailed mini world, with paved roads, vehicles, and even its own currency. Kids can choose up to 100 different jobs to do, and through role-playing, Kidzania acts as an exponential learning center.

With each different job, kids can potentially learn a variety of social and real-world skills, teamwork, and how society at large functions. They also can learn about the value of a dollar, as at the end of each play day, they receive a paycheck of the park’s own currency, kidZos.

Jim Gandy, president of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation for Kidzania, said, “Young families in Frisco, North Texas and beyond will find this destination more than a fun day out. KidZania offers a hands-on learning experience for the youngest of the future workforce by allowing them to role play what it’s like to be an employee on the job.”

The 80,000 square-foot facility will be built just outside Stonebriar Centre mall along Preston Road and State Highway 121 in Frisco, and will make its debut sometime next year.

Via Dallas News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter