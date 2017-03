We’re still not over how Glenn ended up this year on The Walking Dead, but if there’s any solace, actor Steven Yeun now has a new role that’s more important than any he’ll ever have again, dad.

The 33-year-old welcomed his first child into the world, a boy, with his wife Joana Pak. The two married in December last year, and have been teasing Joana’s baby bump on social media for a long time.

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

👩🏻‍🍳 February A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Congrats to the happy couple!

Via People

