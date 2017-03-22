Texas Men Ride Their Horses Into Wal-Mart

People are usually used to seeing strange sightings and people while shopping at Wal-Mart, but what a few shoppers saw this past weekend is a new one for all of us. Two at a Houston Wal-Mart literally rode their horses to and inside a local Wal-Mart.

Customers and employees were shocked to see the horses and their riders going up and down several isles. The pair were inside the store for at least a couple of minutes.

Woody Fields, one of the men on a horse and also the person who shot the video, says he and his friends ride every weekend and they just wanted to try something different. “I wasn’t trying to hurt nobody, or do anything destructive,” said Fields. “It was just, like, you only live once, you know? That’s all.”

Wal-Mart issued a statement, saying, “we in no way condone yesterday’s reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions.”