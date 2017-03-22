LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Alfie!

Alfie was found stray and taken to a local shelter. His owners never surfaced so he was brought into the Legacy Humane Society adoption program where he is awaiting a forever home to call his own.

Alfie is 11 years old, weighs 15lbs, and is a short coat Minature Pinscher/Terrier mix. He is a quiet gentle soul who loves older kids, and pretty much everyone and everything else. Alfie is a very sweet boy who walks well on a leash and loves to take naps on soft beds. He enjoys peanut butter treats and has a great appetite.

Alfie is a “Diamond Dog” and his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. He has been neutered, brought current on his vaccinations, microchipped and is heartworm negative. To meet this darling boy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/