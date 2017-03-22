LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Alfie!

March 22, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: Alfie, angela, Angela Chase, animal adoption, dog adoption, Dog of the Week, Legacy Humane, Legacy Humane Society, LHS, pet adoption, Pet of the Week

Alfie was found stray and taken to a local shelter.  His owners never surfaced so he was brought into the Legacy Humane Society adoption program where he is awaiting a forever home to call his own.

 

Alfie is 11 years old, weighs 15lbs, and is a short coat Minature Pinscher/Terrier mix.  He is a quiet gentle soul who loves older kids, and pretty much everyone and everything else.  Alfie is a very sweet boy who walks well on a leash and loves to take naps on soft beds.  He enjoys peanut butter treats and has a great appetite.

thumbnail lhs dec16 0692 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Alfie!

Alfie is a “Diamond Dog” and his adoption fee has been reduced to $75.  He has been neutered, brought current on his vaccinations, microchipped and is heartworm negative.  To meet this darling boy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

thumbnail lhs dec16 0696 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Alfie!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

thumbnail lhs dec16 0685 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Alfie!

img 8590 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Alfie!

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live