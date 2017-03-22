Lance Bass Joins The BackStreet Boys Onstage For Performance Of “Shape Of My Heart”

March 22, 2017 8:31 AM By JT
Filed Under: *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, concert, Lance Bass, live, shape of my heart, Surprise, Vegas

To this day, whenever someone thinks of boy bands, it’s either NSYNC or Backstreet Boys, right?

The two groups helped shaped the music landscape in the ’90s, and for a brief moment in Las Vegas, the two worlds came together!

Lance Bass joined the BSB onstage as they continue their residency in Las Vegas as the group performed their 2000 hit, “Shape Of My Heart.”

The Backstreet Boys began their residency in Las Vegas March 1, and will continue to perform a combination of hits from their entire discography until July 1.

Via EW

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live