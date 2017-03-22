Coroner Says iPhones Should Come With Warnings After Man Is Electrocuted Charging Phone In The Bath

A UK man is dead after he was electrocuted trying to charge his iPhone while taking a bath. Reportedly, he plugged his charger into an extension cord from the hallway and rested it on his chest while using the phone.

Richard Bull suffered burns to his chest, arm, and hand so severe, that his wife thought he was initially attacked. Unfortunately, by the time paramedics arrived to the scene, he was already dead. Bull’s coroner, Dr. Sean Cummings, said Apple should begin placing labels on their products warning people not to charge their devices while in the bath. Dr. Cummings said, “[iPhones] seem like innocuous devices but they can be as dangerous as a hairdryer in a bathroom. They should carry warnings. I intend to write a report later to the makers of the phone.”

Product safety manager Steve Curtler told the BBC, that while devices like iPhones and laptops by themselves won’t cause any damage to the individual if they come into contact with water, the troubles arise when they are plugged into main supplies. “You’re wet, which conducts electricity a lot better; you’re in the bath with no clothes on, so skin resistance is less. You’re vulnerable in the bathroom.”

Authorities have ruled the death accidental, and Apple has not responded to any requests for comment.

Via TechSpot

