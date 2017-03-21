Woman Puts Sunscreen On Three-Month-Old Son, Ends Up In Hospital

Parents be warned!

A woman in Australia posted a picture of her three-month-old son with a massive sunburn and rash in his stomach after she used the Cancer Council Peppa Pig Kids SPF 50+ sunscreen.

She says she applied the sunscreen before going outside and that although her baby was never directly under the sun’s rays, but still ended up being hospitalized for days.

Cancer Council refuses to withdraw Peppa Pig sunscreen because 'less than one per cent' of users will suffer… https://t.co/PunfadBp63 — The MOLE Clinic (@TheMOLEClinic) February 15, 2017

After she posted the photo on Facebook, several other parents complained about similar things happening to their children.

The Cancer Council Australia did not recall the ‘Peppa Pig’ sunscreen because they say test concluded nothing was wrong with the product. https://au.news.yahoo.com/a/33737902/cancer-council-wont-recall-their-50-peppa-pig-sunscreen-range-after-baby-suffers-nasty-reaction/#page1

According to the Mayo Clinic, sunscreen can be safely used on children beginning at six months old.

