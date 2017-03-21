Tiny Elvis Impersonator in ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ Is Actually Bruno Mars

March 21, 2017 12:53 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: 90s, Bruno Mars, Elvis Presley, Honeymoon In Vegas, Nicolas Cage, Sarah Jessica Parker

Remember that comedy in the 90s called Honeymoon in Vegas starring Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker? If you haven’t seen it, you should do so as soon as you can! The film has become somewhat of a classic over the years. During the movie there’s a scene where Betsy (Sarah Jessica) meets Tommy (James Caan) in the hotel restaurant for dinner and drinks, there is a little boy impersonating Elvis Presley on stage. While the camera only offers a quick close-up of the boy, you can tell it’s very clear that it’s a 6-year-old Bruno Mars.

Turns out Bruno has always been showing off his talents. Look at that hair!

