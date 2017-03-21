The Worst Dog Breeds For Families With Small Children

Not all dogs are alike. If you are thinking of getting a new dog for your family, make sure that you do your research on breeds.

There are many dog breeds that are great with children but there are others that just cannot handle the little ones as well.

Here is a list of the 15 worst dog breeds for young children:

Akitas- Are guard dogs, although hey are known to be great with families; they have an instinct to be protectors. Alaskan malamutes- tend to be difficult to train and live with, but they are great with people who love the outdoors Australian shepherds- They are great if you have sheep, not so much with small children that want to be raised as children. Chihuahuas- They are little but feisty, plus because of their size they are easy to injury. English toy spaniels- They get easily overwhelmed with children, and don’t tolerate rough handling. Greyhounds- Jack Russell terrier- They do better in families with older children because of their rambunctious temperament. Saint Bernards- are calming and patient animals, but they aren’t aware of their gargantuan stature.

Check out the complete list HERE