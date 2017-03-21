The Best Restaurants In Dallas Right Now

March 21, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: best in dallas, Dallas, DFW, food, resturants

Want to try something new tonight for lunch or dinner? Well, No matter what kind of food you are craving, you can find a restaurant to satisfy your cravings in DFW. (The joys of living in a diverse city like DFW)

Eater Dallas Heatmap comes up with a list of the hottest restaurants in Dallas every month, and for March they have come up with a list that includes everything from sushi to Korean inspired fried chicken. Check out their list for the top restaurants this month in DFW.

  1. Chelsea Corner- 4830 McKinney Ave
    Dallas, TX 75204
  2. Cheicken Moto- 2069 N Central Expy
    Richardson, TX 75080
  3. Fat chicken-3011 Gulden Ln #104
    Dallas, TX 75212
  4. FreshFin Poke Co. 3611 Greenville Ave a
    Dallas, TX 75206
  5. Grayson Social
  6. Nikkei- 2404 Cedar Springs Rd
    Dallas, TX, 75201

Check out the complete list HERE

