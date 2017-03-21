Sea Turtle Named “Piggy Bank” Dies After Eating Nearly 1000 Good Luck Coins

“Piggy Bank,” a green sea turtle has died after vets removed nearly 1000 coins from her stomach earlier this month.

For years, residents have tossed good luck coins into the pond, where she lived. At the age of 25, she underwent a 7-hour surgery to remove the 11lbs of coins.

The original surgery went well and “Piggy Bank” made a “full recovery” according to the Veterinary Lead. “She was swimming and eating normally for a week … We planned to return her to the Royal Thai Navy Turtle pond on Thursday.”

On Sunday night, however she was found to be breathing very slowly with a serious intestinal infection. The popular resident turtle underwent an emergency surgery yesterday but died.

“Thank you for being my friend… Bank!” the vet wrote on her Facebook page, where she also posted photos of “Piggy Bank.”