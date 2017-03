We have all done it, we have all rolled our eyes after we get a haircut and the hairstylist begins trying to get us to buy that expensive shampoo they just used on our hair.

Well, turns out, they are not just doing it to fatten their pockets; that shampoo is actually doing good to your hair, while your drugstore shampoo is just causing damage, especially if you dye your hair.

Check out the video below: