Nine Inch Nails to Headline FYF Fest 2017

By Amanda Wicks

After sending fans mysterious envelopes filled with printouts covered in black toner, Nine Inch Nails made their message clear today (March 21st). They will be headlining FYF Fest on July 23rd.

The band tweeted out the announcement using a similar design and typography used for envelopes accompanying some physical copies of their new EP Not the Actual Events.

FYF Fest has also been teasing the announcement on their website. Nine Inch Nails’ song “Closer” appeared over a brief video of crowd footage from years past.

FYF Fest will take place on July 22-23 at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. The full line-up and ticket on-sale information have not yet been disclosed.