Nicki Minaj Celebrates Having The Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs For A Woman By, Of Course, Twerking

March 21, 2017 6:26 AM By JT
Nicki Minja recently passed the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in having the most songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100 for a female artist.  Her 3 latest songs to enter the chart, “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears” and “Changed It” gave her a total of 76 in her career which tops Aretha’s 73.

Minaj celebrated in the most Nicki Minaj way possible, by posting a twerking video to her Insagram page.  She is wearing a red leather dress-thing that bounces up and down as if it were a superhero’s cape soaring through the sky.

She also posted a picture where she thanked her fans and God for making history.

Unfortunately, Minaj hasn’t made any sort of mention or Aretha, which is rather odd.  We don’t know if this is a brand new feud, but if Aretha comes out with a diss track, it’s on!

Via TMZ

