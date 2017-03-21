Don Henley Will Celebrate 70th Birthday With Concert At American Airlines Center

Don Henley will turn 70 years old this upcoming July 22.

To celebrate, he will make a stop at the American Airlines Center for a concert that will feature songs spanning his entire Eagles and solo career, and will even feature some special guests that are too be announced.

Henley has named his most recent solo album Cass County, after his the location of his birth place, Linden, Texas. Henley said of the album, “I was halfway through before I called it Cass County, and why not? That’s where a lot of the musical influences came from. And my hometown needs a shot in the arm.”

Tickets are available starting this Friday, March 24 via Ticketmaster, although Runaway Tours is offering packages that include tickets to the birthday concert, access to a storytelling/Q&A event with Henley, a photo-op, hotel accommodations, and other perks.

