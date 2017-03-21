Daughter Wanted By Police For Allegedly Assaulting Mother With Cheeseburger

Indianapolis police responded to a call at a local McDonald’s in the middle of the night Sunday for a fight between a mother and her daughter.

The 60-year-old mother told her 39-year-old daughter she was no longer allowed to stay in her home, and was in the process of driving her to a new residence when the daughter had a change of heart about wanting to leave. The mother pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot so the OTHER passengers in the car could use the restroom.

While waiting in the two front seats, and screaming obscenities at each other, the daughter took the cheeseburger she just took a fresh bite out of, and hit her mother across the side of the face, burger and all. When police arrived, they found ickles, ketchup, and mustard splattered across the interior door of the car, and the mother’s face was red, swollen, and covered in condiments.

The daughter jumped into another driver’s vehicle and fled the scene. She is currently wanted by police.

Via IndyStar

