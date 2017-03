You read that right. A chocolate sandwich? Yes, one with thick slices of chocolate on a baguette. Fancy that? Well this shop in Wales is preparing sandwiches for those chocolate diehards. We honestly don’t know what to make of it. With ingredients like chocolate, orange, and lettuce, it’s not exactly something that sounds far out, but again, we’re talking about a sandwich here. Also no butter.

And of course, you know the internet always has its opinion of weird things.

This is now a thing in Cardiff. Yet some people claim Wales is ready for independence. pic.twitter.com/pJYdXZYgFB — bad dude (@SirSandGoblin) March 20, 2017

I like that there are baguette truthers, trying to get to the bottom of the chocolate orange baguette mystery — bad dude (@SirSandGoblin) March 21, 2017