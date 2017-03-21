Celebrate National Common Courtesy Day With A Few Etiquette Rules For The 21st Century

The times have changed as we move deeper and deeper into the 21st century, there are new rules for etiquette and manners they may not have necessarily applied when your parents taught you to chew with your mouth closed or say “yes sir,” and “yes ma’am.”

While those are still solid rules to follow, there are plenty of updates A LOT of people need to consider start using in their everyday lives. It’s National Common Courtesy Day, too, so NOW is the perfect time to start implementing these rules into your everyday life, or let someone close to you know they are in strict violation of 21st Century Etiquette.

If you can’t attend an event that you’re formally invited to, don’t think that not RSVPing is the same as declining

When you get to the front of the line at Starbucks don’t tell the barista to wait while you wrap up your phone discussion.

Moderate your use of cameras and video at events.

Don’t RSVP for an event, then not show.

Use your turn signal at least 50% more than you use your middle finger

Don’t make your dietary requirements everyone else’s dilemma

Don’t break up with someone by text

Don’t say, “I’m having a party. Bring your own food and drink.” That’s not a party

Can you think of any other etiquette rules that we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Via Forbes

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter