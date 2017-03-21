Apple Drops Red Iphone And Everyone Is Obsessed

Apple is releasing a red iPhone 7 on Friday, March 24 and people are already in love with the vibrant new design.

Rumors about the iPhone sparked last month after a Japanese blog accurately predicted the release, and Apple users have been patiently awaiting the sleek device ever since. This will be the sixth color option a buyer can choose, alongside matte black, glossy black, silver, gold and rose gold.

The (RED) iPhone is a product in correlation with Apple’s partnership with the (RED) campaign, which helps raise money and awareness for AIDS/ HIV.