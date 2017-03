National Ice Cream Day isn’t until July, but Dairy Queen has a special reason to hand out some free cones today.

At participating locations all day today, customers can score a free cone of their famous single-scoop soft serve, and they will be accepting donations towards Children’s Medical Network Hospitals.

#FreeConeDay is today! Say hello to summer on the #FirstDayofSpring 3/20, w/ 1 free small vanilla cone. Donations accepted for @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/lAlvcE5nZ3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017

Make sure to go get your free ice cream, and please make a donation!

