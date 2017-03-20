The Cup Blowing Challenge Is Here To Once Again Prove We All Have Way Too Much Time On Our Hands

March 20, 2017 9:34 AM By JT
Get ready for everyone in your office to attempt this latest online craze.

Dubbed the Cup Blowing Challenge, users spin a cup inside another cup, and give a quick blow, which will shoot the cup straight out of the other cup.

Confusing a little?  Watch the video below!

HOW ? 😂 @deandre__6

A post shared by Mo Moneyyy (@mo150__) on

The entire internet seems to be attempting this challenge, and the way the cup leaps out of the other cup is just so satisfying to watch for some reason.  It kind of reminds us of this chicken that jumped through the hoop at the end of THIS video.

Check out some more people attempting the Cup Blowing Challenge below!

