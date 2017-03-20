Stunt Goes Wrong on “Top Gear”

Not every stunt goes as planned.

Chris Harris of Top Gear has said he can slide an Alfa Romeo Giulia anywhere. I guess he was half way right. On this past weeks episode of Top Gear, Rory Reid dared Chris to do just that. What might sound like a simple stunt proved to quite difficult and messy. Chris accepted Rory’s challenge, to slide the Giulia through a Giulia-shaped hole in a giant gray wall. Unfortunately he was unable to clear the wall and clipped a corner, smashing the passenger side of the windshield. He then tried it again and clipped the corner luckily 3rd times the charm. Check out the video below.