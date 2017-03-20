Russian Woman Is A Real-Life Rapunzel; Her 90 Inches Of Hair Weigh More Than 4 Pounds

Aliia Nasyrova is a 27-year-old Russian woman currently living in Latvia.

We probably would have gone our entire lives having no idea who this woman is, except she has not cut her since she was seven years old. She told Barcroft News, “I would compare it to the weight of my cat. My hair is so heavy.”

She often has to take an extra day of vacation to wash and de-tangle her hair, and although she has no plans to dramatically cut any of it off, she does trim it once a month to get rid of split ends.

She isn’t seeking any kind of glory with her hair though. The Guinness World Record for longest hair belongs to a Chinese woman Xie Qiuping, and has been growing her 18-foot-long hair since 1973.

Via NY Post

