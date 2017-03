Question: How does someone get stuck in a washing machine? How?!!

Plano firefighters rescue teen stuck in washing machine after ‘extreme spring cleaning’ https://t.co/JwMexLelcJ pic.twitter.com/M2I4KJa7Nt — Liz Farmer (@liz_farmer) March 18, 2017

A 13-year-old boy got stuck to a washing machine after he and his friends were “just playing around” wondering if he could fit into the washing machine. Unfortunately for him, he got stuck and firefighters had to come rescue him.

The Plano Fire Department tweeted, “Talk about an extreme #Springcleaning!”

Technical Rescue – Teenager stuck in washing machine. 'Teen in No Distress' says Eng12 officer. Talk about an extreme #Springcleaning! pic.twitter.com/AYUNd99ZYN — Plano Firefighters (@PlanoFFs2149) March 18, 2017

We wish they would have gotten some video of it.