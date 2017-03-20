Man Accused Of Posing As Dentist And Cooking Meth In The Office

Joseph Hirsch of Redwood, California was recently arrested and is being accused for practicing dentistry without a license. If that wasn’t bad enough, Hirsch is also being accused of practicing this dentistry in an unsanitary office where he allegedly cooked meth.
Authorities arrested Hirsch after serving a search warrant at Thermo Dental concluding a three-month investigation involving California’s Department of Dentistry and the state’s Department of Justice. A press release indicated that authorities discovered a “crude dentist office,” with an x-ray machine and dental tools, as well as narcotics and equipment used to manufacture said narcotics.
The 59-year-old Hirsch is being accused of possessing and manufacturing controlled substances, possessing brass knuckles, and possessing ammunition as a felon.
Via Fox News