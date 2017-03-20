Man Accused Of Posing As Dentist And Cooking Meth In The Office

March 20, 2017 8:50 AM By JT
Filed Under: Breaking Bad, California, cooking, Dentist, jail, joseph hirsch, meth, office, Police, thermo dental

Joseph Hirsch of Redwood, California was recently arrested and is being accused for practicing dentistry without a license.  If that wasn’t bad enough, Hirsch is also being accused of practicing this dentistry in an unsanitary office where he allegedly cooked meth.

Authorities arrested Hirsch after serving a search warrant at Thermo Dental concluding a three-month investigation involving California’s Department of Dentistry and the state’s Department of Justice.  A press release indicated that authorities discovered a “crude dentist office,” with an x-ray machine and dental tools, as well as narcotics and equipment used to manufacture said narcotics.

The 59-year-old Hirsch is being  accused of possessing and manufacturing controlled substances, possessing brass knuckles, and possessing ammunition as a felon.

Via Fox News

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live