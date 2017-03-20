Man Accused Of Posing As Dentist And Cooking Meth In The Office

Joseph Hirsch of Redwood, California was recently arrested and is being accused for practicing dentistry without a license. If that wasn’t bad enough, Hirsch is also being accused of practicing this dentistry in an unsanitary office where he allegedly cooked meth.

Joseph Hirsch, suspected of posing as dentist at Thermal Dental in San Carlos, arrested by @SMCSheriff in narcotics case pic.twitter.com/59dRG84wg6 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 17, 2017

Authorities arrested Hirsch after serving a search warrant at Thermo Dental concluding a three-month investigation involving California’s Department of Dentistry and the state’s Department of Justice. A press release indicated that authorities discovered a “crude dentist office,” with an x-ray machine and dental tools, as well as narcotics and equipment used to manufacture said narcotics.

The 59-year-old Hirsch is being accused of possessing and manufacturing controlled substances, possessing brass knuckles, and possessing ammunition as a felon.

Via Fox News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter