As we all know actress Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t one to shy away from trying new out-of-the-box foods and health treatments. However there is one particular bit of seafood she won’t eat. The goop founder revealed on Sunday that she considers octopus “too smart to be food.”

The topic originally came up when the actress and her staff were trading restaurant recommendations in their L.A. office Slack group. One staff member suggested ordering the barbecue octopus from Cliff’s Edge in Silver Lake, sparking Paltrow’s rant.

“They have more neurons in their brains than we do. I had to stop eating them because I was so freaked out by it,” she said in a series of screenshots shared on goop‘s Instagram account. “They can escape from sea world and s— by unscrewing drains and going out to sea. #tangent.”

While there is no doubt that octopuses are incredible intelligent animals (see here and here), Paltrow’s claim isn’t exactly accurate. Octopuses actually have about 500 million neurons—most of which are located in their arms—while humans have about 100 billion neurons, according to Scientific American.