Ezekiel Elliott’s Yacht Party Interrupted With Search By Coast Guard

A stud on the field, Ezekiel Elliott is also proving to be a lightning rod for controversy off of it.

Our star running back is still dealing with exposing a woman’s breast at the Greenville Parade a few Saturdays ago, and over the weekend while hanging out on a yacht in Miami with some pals, the Coast Guard found its way onto the boat and conducted a search.

Two guards boarded the yacht, named “No Rules II,” and conducted a 20 minute search, and found nothing illegal. Apparently, they just wanted to make sure Zeke and company were in compliance with all safety regulations, and wanted to make sure there were enough life jackets on the boat.

The guards found nothing unusual or suspicious in their search, and left shortly thereafter.

Via TMZ

