Drake Got a Tattoo of a Bottle of Cologne: Let the Memes Begin

By Radio.com Staff

Drake is sporting some new ink in celebration of his new project More Life. And for some reason, he’s also reminiscing about his old twitter handle, and he’s gotten some new ink to commemorate it. Now we can always remember @drakkardnoir by gazing upon Drake’s shoulder.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Drake’s ‘More Life’

Tattoo artist Niki Norberg took to social media to show off some recent work he did for the Canadian rapper. One shoulder features a hibiscus flower, which Drake has been using to symbolize his new project More Life. The other shoulder features a bottle of Drakkar Noir, which is a french cologne, but was also Drizzy’s Twitter handle before he was able to secure @Drake (via XXL).

In 1991 Drakkar was ranked the best-selling men’s fragrance over $20.

Check out Drake’s new ink below.