DFW Bookstore Uses Clickbait Headlines To Describe Book Plots To Get People To Read

March 20, 2017 5:50 AM By JT
Dallas bookstore The Wild Detectives is using an interesting strategy to try and get more people reading books.

The store adapts the plots of famous works and turns them into clickbait headlines, calling it “Litbaits.”

Posts include, “British guy dies after selfie gone wrong” for The Picture of Dorian Grey, “When it’s OKAY to slut shame single mothers” for The Scarlett Letter, and “You’ll never guess what happened to this Kansas teen after tornado destroys her home.”  Any guess as to what book that is for?

And you know what, “Litbaits” works.  The store’s Facebook page saw a 150 percent boost in engagement and a 14,000% traffic jump!

The Wild Detectives is located at 314 W 8th St in Dallas.

Via Mental Floss

