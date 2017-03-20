Can You Guess Which Country was Voted the Happiest in the World?

Norway was voted the happiest country in the world.

According to United Nations’ latest World Happiness Report, has named the Scandinavian country the happiest. Just last year Norway was listed as the 4th happiest. Denmark who was last years top dog has been moved to No. 2. The World Happiness Report is measured by employment, income inequality, life expectancy, GDP per capita, public trust (i.e., a lack of corruption in government and business), and social support. this year the U.S. dropped from 13 to 14. Take a look at the top 20 happiest countries below.

Ranking of Happiness 2014-2016 (top 20)

1. Norway

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Switzerland

5. Finland

6. Netherlands

7. Canada

8. New Zealand

9. Australia

10. Sweden

11. Israel

12. Costa Rica

13. Austria

14. United States

15. Ireland

16. Germany

17. Belgium

18. Luxembourg

19. United Kingdom

20. Chile