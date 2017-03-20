Beach Boys Singer Opens Up Encounter With Charles Manson

March 20, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: ABC, Beach Boys, Charles Manson, diane sawyer, Documentary, Mike Love, truth adn lies: the family manson

Meeting face-to-face with Charles Manson is something you never forget.

In a new documentary about the life of the notorious serial killer, Mike Love, The Beach Boys singer, talks about a chilling encounter he had with Manson after he tried to leave a party.

“No sooner than I got in the shower and the door opened and Charlie Manson stood there and looked up at me and said, ‘You can’t do that.’”, Love said. ‘I said, ‘Excuse me?’ to which Manson replied: ‘You can’t leave the group!’ And he looked at me with those wide eyes and kind of maniacal look.”

The documentary Truth and Lies: The Family Manson  airs Friday night on ABC, and includes never-before-seen interview between Diane Sawyer and the cult leader, and other stories.

Check out the video HERE

